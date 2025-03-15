Neetu Kapoor wishes 'gorgeous friend' Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday with heartwarming throwback Alia Bhatt celebrated her 32nd birthday with heartfelt wishes from family and friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, alongside pre-birthday celebrations with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt turned 32 on March 15, and her birthday was marked by a wave of heartfelt wishes from her family and close friends. The actress received beautiful tributes from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, half-sister Pooja Bhatt, and more, flooding social media with warm messages and nostalgic memories.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a cherished throwback picture with Alia, capturing the duo flashing radiant smiles at the camera. The image, which Neetu described as “one of our firsts,” was accompanied by a sweet note: “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend! Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love.” The heartfelt post was a testament to the bond between the two.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s sister-in-law, also took to social media, posting a group selfie featuring herself, Alia, and Neetu. Her message read: “Happy, happiest birthday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back,” conveying her deep affection for the birthday girl.

Pooja Bhatt, Alia’s half-sister, added a nostalgic touch by sharing a black-and-white picture from their childhood. The image showed a young Alia in a warm embrace with Pooja. Her heartfelt birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt! May you always be childlike and true.” The post was accompanied by red heart emojis, reflecting the love between the two sisters.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, also joined in the birthday celebrations, sharing a playful photo with the birthday girl. In the candid shot, Kareena is seen pouting while Alia smiles radiantly. Dressed in traditional outfits, both actresses exude elegance. Kareena’s message for Alia was filled with affection: “Happy Birthday to my favourite girl superstar. Love you tons,” with red heart emojis to emphasize her love.

In addition to the warm wishes, Alia’s pre-birthday celebrations with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, also made headlines. A video shared on social media captured the couple enjoying a sweet moment as Alia cut a two-tiered vanilla cake, garnished with fresh fruits. Dressed in a floral kurta, Alia fed herself a piece of cake before playfully offering it to Ranbir, who cheekily smeared some on her nose. The adorable moment was followed by a loving kiss on Alia’s forehead, adding to the intimate atmosphere.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several exciting projects lined up. She will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love & War, also featuring Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Alia is set to star in Alpha, which will co-star Sharvari Wagh. As Alia turns 32, her fans, friends, and family continue to shower her with love and best wishes for both her personal and professional journey.