Neetu Chandra files PIL, seeks ban on vulgar Bhojpuri songs: 'Lyrics make school girls uncomfortable'

Actress Neetu Chandra filed a PIL in Patna High Court requesting the government to impose a complete ban on vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs. Popularly known as Bihar's daughter, Bollywood actress and National Award winner Neetu Chandra Srivastava put forward her demand and said that school-going girls feel unsafe. Moreover, a case should be filed against singers who sing vulgar songs.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the National Award-winning actress said, 'Vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are not leaving the girls and women going to school and college in Bihar and they are forced to walk on the road with their eyes down. Due to these songs, women do not even like to watch TV at home. Many singers singing such songs have gained fame today, which can become an obstacle in the development of society and country.'

She further added, 'When girls or women will not be able to walk safely on the road, then will they be able to think about development. If a government can bring a law to ban liquor in its state to save women from drunken husbands, then can it not ban these vulgar songs for school-college going girls and women. I want there should be a complete ban on the production and playing of these songs in Bihar.'

She even said that these songs create a feeling of insecurity in women and can hurt small children. These songs can take society in the wrong direction and reduce respect for women. She even appealed to the people of Bihar to strongly oppose these songs and said that a case should be registered against the singers who sing such songs. A PIL has been filed in Patna High Court today, which has been led by Senior Advocate Nivedita Nirvikar. The PIL has been filed in Patna High Court today by Shashi Priya. 'Women should never make the mistake of treating anyone as an object because insulting a woman has always resulted in painful consequences,' read the PIL.

