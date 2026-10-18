Neeti Mohan's father Brij Mohan Sharma dies; Shreya Ghoshal, Bosco Martis pay tribute

Renowned playback singer Neeti Mohan and choreographers Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, have passed away. He breathed his last on October 15 at the age of 74. Neeti Mohan shared the news of her father's demise on social media, along with a picture of him on Instagram. The singer also expressed her deep sorrow over the loss.

Soon after Neeti Mohan shared the news, fans and celebrities offered their condolences to the singer and her family. Several celebrities, including Shreya Ghoshal, Bosco Martis, Tahira Kashyap and Neha Dhupia, expressed their grief in the comments section of her post.

Neeti Mohan's father Brij Mohan Sharma passes away

On Sunday, Neeti Mohan shared a picture of her late father on Instagram and confirmed his demise. The singer also penned a heartfelt note expressing her grief over the loss. She wrote, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026 A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts (sic)."

She further added, "Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives. His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa (sic)." Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal, Bosco Martis and other celebs pay tribute

Shreya Ghoshal remembered Neeti Mohan's father as a "warm human being" and a "doting father". She commented, "My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti."

Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, "My condolences to the family Om shanti." Dia Mirza commented, "My deepest condolences Neeti Your father has left a deep impact in our world by raising such strong, independent, empathetic and loving girls. I will never forget our conversation on the flight about him. Love and light. Om Shanti"

Singer Palak Muchhal also remembered Brij Mohan Sharma and wrote, "I’m so deeply sorry to hear about uncle. I know how precious the bond between a daughter and her father is, and my heart aches for you. May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love and a very tight hug. Om shanti."

Varun Dhawan and Bosco Martis also reacted to the post with folded hands emojis.

For the unversed, Brij Mohan Sharma is survived by his wife, Kusum Sharma, and their four daughters: singer Neeti Mohan, dancers Shakti and Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan.

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