NCB to quiz Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday.

The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, court. Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

According to news agency ANI, Chakraborty and Showik moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with the drug case related to Rajput’s death. Her lawyer Satish Manshinde said the matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday and the details of the application will be shared after the hearing, ANI added.

The 28-year-old was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. She was confronted with Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket.

Showik is the brother of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail, while Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

