NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother from Goa

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@7_GANESH Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother arrested

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit (NCB) on Saturday. He was detained after recovering drugs in his possession in Goa. The official statement by NCB read, "NCB Mumbai and Goa in a joint operation arrest Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother from Goa, in connection with a drugs case; seized charas."

Agisilaos Demetriades was earlier arrested last year in October by the NCB after it raided a resort in Lonavala, where it also allegedly found drugs. In December, a special narcotics court in Mumbai granted him bail. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to Demetriades on a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had initiated a probe into the alleged drug abuse in the Bollywood industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year.