Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar Day 1 advance booking: Yami Gautam or Rajkummar Rao, whose film took the lead?

The third Friday of October will see a box office clash as Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story arrive in theatres ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. Both films are scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, October 16, 2026.

It must be noted that the films are arriving in cinemas a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which hit theatres on Thursday, October 15, 2026, adding to the competition at the box office. Ahead of their theatrical debut, advance booking figures have offered an early indication of audience interest. So, which film is leading the race before its release? Find out here.

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar Day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli is leading Prahaar in Day 1 advance bookings. As of 2:20 pm on October 15, Yami Gautam's film had grossed Rs 4.86 crore in advance bookings across India, with collections of Rs 1.82 crore excluding blocked seats.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story had grossed Rs 3.08 crore in advance bookings, while its collection stood at Rs 1.13 crore excluding blocked seats. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had sold 99,496 tickets across India as of 2 pm on Thursday, October 15.

More about Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar

Nayyi Navelli features Yami Gautam in the lead role and is directed by Balaji Mohan. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have produced the film. The film is among the new theatrical releases arriving this week and will compete for audience attention amid other films currently running in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, is based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Avinash Arun's directorial features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in key roles. Prahaar is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The makers dropped the film's trailer on September 29 at the trailer launch event, which took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

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