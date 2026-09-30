Nayyi Navelli trailer out; Yami Gautam is no ordinary bahu, takes 'Bhabhi Daayan Hai' mystery to a new level

The trailer for Nayyi Navelli is out, giving a glimpse into a quirky family, a mysterious new bahu and a secret that goes much beyond the walls of their home. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, the film takes the "Bhabhi Daayan Hai" mystery in an unexpected direction.

Yami Gautam plays a mysterious new bahu

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows the Awasthi family as they welcome Mohini as their new daughter-in-law. What begins as a familiar family story soon turns into something much bigger. The trailer mixes humour, family drama, mystery and action, setting up for release in Dussehra. Yami plays Mohini, a character who appears warm and familiar but has a mysterious side.

Yami Gautam, director Balaji Mohan said about Nayyi Navelli

Talking about the character, Yami Gautam Dhar shared, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves.”

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have produced the film.

Balaji Mohan said, “What makes Nayyi Navelli special to me is that it starts with a family that feels instantly relatable, with all the quirks, opinions and madness you’d recognise from any family, and then takes things somewhere completely unexpected that will leave you pleasantly surprised.”

He added, “We have a fantastic ensemble, with everyone bringing something unique to the mix, while Yami brings warmth, mystery and mischief to Mohini. We’ve taken these household dynamics and given them a larger-than-life spin while keeping the humour intact throughout, and I am excited for audiences to experience my first Hindi film and this epic, fantastical world on the big screen this Dussehra.”

The film also features music by GV Prakash Kumar. Nayyi Navelli will release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

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