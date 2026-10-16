Nayyi Navelli Day 1 Box Office Report: How is Yami Gautam's film faring amid competition at theatres?

October 16 came with a plethora of fresh releases in theatres. While Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 was released on Thursday, Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali were released today, on Friday.

Now the first-day collections are also out, so let's see how much Yami Gautam's lore-drama earned so far on its opening day.

Nayyi Navelli's Day 1 collection so far

So far, Nayyi Navelli has opened its box office run with an India net collection of Rs 1.23 crore on day 1, according to live estimates. The film is currently running across 3,379 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 1.45 crore (at the time of writing).

While the opening-day figures offer an early indication of its theatrical performance, the final collection will be mentioned tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

Nayyi Navelli plot

The film revolves around Mohini (Yami Gautam Dhar), a newly married woman who moves into her new home in Meerut. Her brother-in-law, Bantu (Anurag Thakur), is convinced there is more to her than meets the eye. He believes that Mohini is a 'dayan ', and while exploring, they realise that while she may not be someone they thought, but their own turns out to be something no one has ever imagined.

Later, when the dust settles, the story introduces Kaal Sheel, a stone associated with the mythology of Ram and Ravan. The film gradually shifts its focus to the supernatural conflict, and the family drama that initially made it entertaining takes a back seat.

Nayyi Navelli review

India TV reviewed Yami Gautam's film. Giving it 2 out of 5 stars, the review reads, 'The biggest problem with Nayyi Navelli is that it has enough going for it, but never quite makes it work. The family scenes are enjoyable, and Anurag Thakur brings some much-needed energy to the film. Yet, the comedy and the supernatural track rarely come together. As the story gets caught up in its mythology, the characters and their relationships take a back seat. The film is still watchable in parts, particularly whenever Bantu is around. But these moments are too few to make up for an uneven story. Nayyi Navelli could have been a fun horror comedy, had it trusted its original premise instead of trying to do too much with it.'

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Nayyi Navelli Movie Review: Family drama works, supernatural chaos doesn't; Anurag Thakur steals the show