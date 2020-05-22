Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAWAZUDDIN._S Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya joins Twitter to shut rumours about alleged affair

Amid the divorce dispute, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has joined Twitter. Earlier this week, Aaliya had served Nawazuddin divorce papers after a decade of marriage. They also have two kids together. Now, in a series of tweets, she has cleared the air about the false news reports of her alleged affair. In her tweets, Aaliya wrote, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.”

She added, “I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can’t buy truth.”

Clearing the air about her alleged relationship with a man, Aaliya wrote, "To begin with let me clarify that I am not into ANY RELATIONSHIP with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

Aaliya sent a legal notice on May 7 to Nawazuddin Siddiqui demanding divorce and maintenance. Her advocates yesterday confirmed to India TV that the notice has indeed been sent as they were having “serious” issues in their relationship. According to the law firm, the allegations are "sensitive to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members."'

Speaking to India TV, Aaliya's advocates Abhay Sahai and Mohit Mudgal from Delhi-based law firm BC Dasgupta and Co. said that a legal notice was sent on the instructions of Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui to her husband Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The legal notice, which runs into 22 pages, narrates various allegations against Nawazuddin and his family. Upon being requested, her advocates have shared the copy of first and last pages of the 22-pages long legal notice. They said that the issues are personal between them and stated that the allegations against Nawazuddin and his family are very sensitive in nature.

