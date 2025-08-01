Live 71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Winners to be announced soon National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Jury report submitted to I&B Ministry. Winners to be revealed at 6 PM press briefing. Follow all updates from Delhi.

New Delhi:

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which honours and celebrates excellence in Indian cinema, recognising outstanding achievements in various categories like acting, direction, music, and production, is scheduled to be held at NMC New Delhi on Friday.

The jury submitted the final report to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr L Murugan at 4 PM today. However, after this, a press briefing will be organised at 6 pm at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members will officially announce the names of the winners across the categories