  3. 71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Winners to be announced soon

National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Jury report submitted to I&B Ministry. Winners to be revealed at 6 PM press briefing. Follow all updates from Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 honours excellence in Indian cinema
Written ByTwinkle Gupta  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which honours and celebrates excellence in Indian cinema, recognising outstanding achievements in various categories like acting, direction, music, and production, is scheduled to be held at NMC New Delhi on Friday. 

The jury submitted the final report to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr L Murugan at 4 PM today. However, after this, a press briefing will be organised at 6 pm at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members will officially announce the names of the winners across the categories

Live updates :71st National Film Awards 2025

  • 5:48 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2025
    Posted by Jay Patel

    71st National Films Awards to be announced today

    The 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will be announced at the press conference today, August 1, 2025, at 6 PM.

National Film Awards
