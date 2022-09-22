Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
National Cinema Day 2022: Full list of Bollywood, Hollywood, South movies fans can watch for Rs 75 on Sept 23

On the occasion of National Cinema Day 2022 on September 23, the ticket prices in movie halls will be Rs 75. You can enjoy many Bollywood, Hollywood and South films on the big screens at a meagre price.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2022 22:33 IST
National Cinema Day 2022
National Cinema Day 2022 is an occasion to celebrate the successful reopening of cinemas and is a token of appreciation to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them. On this day, over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer a "celebratory admission price" of Rs 75. For the cinema-going audiences, this is as good as it gets.

 

If you are planning to make the most of National Cinema Day on September 23, here is a look at all the movies that you can watch with your loved ones on the big screen.  

Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol star in R Balki directorial Chup, which will hit the big screens on September 23. It is a thriller film and has been receiving praise from fans. 

 

Dhokha- Round D Corner 

Dhokha- Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurrana and Khushali Kumar. It is a thriller film and will be released on September 23. 

 

Sita Ramam 

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur star in period romantic film Sita Ramam. It has received praise from the fans and is a must-watch with your romantic partner. 

Don't Worry Darling 

Hollywood romantic thriller Don't Worry darling starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles will be released on September 23. Fans should check it out in cinema halls. 

 

Where The Crawdads Sing 

Mystery thriller film Where The Crawdads Sing will also be released in cinema halls on September 23. Fans of the genre must not miss out on it. 

Read: Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Twitter Review: Netflix series on serial killer called unwatchable 

Avatar 

James Cameron's Avatar will be re-released in cinema halls on September 23. The visually stunning film is a must-watch for the fans. 

Additionally, Matto Ki Saikil, Siya, Top Gun: Maverick, Karthikeya 2, Middle Class Love, Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Moh can also be enjoyed in cinema halls on September 23 in Rs 75.

Read: Thank God: Kayastha Samaj members file complaint against Ajay Devgn film in Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 

