Natasa Stankovic travels to home in Serbia amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya? Check her latest post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are currently in the news over divorce rumours.

Actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now, amid divorce rumours Natasa's latest post on Instagram is adding fuel to the fire wherein a picture of a suitcase can be seen. ''It’s that time of the year,'' reads the caption of her post. Along with the caption, she also shared an airplane and house emojis, hinting at a possible trip back to her hometown in Serbia.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNatasa Stankovic's latest Instagram Stories.

Natasa Stankovic recently shared a cryptic video on her Instagram story which also created a stir on social media. In this video, Natasa can be seen drinking coffee. ''How quick are we to judge? If we do something that cannot even be expected, then people do not delay at all in misunderstanding us. In such a situation, when some people do not even know what is going on and they also start trolling you, it feels bad... in such a situation, people do not have any sympathy. We start judging directly without thinking about what is right and what is wrong. Let's be less judgmental!'' said Hardik's wife.

Bigg Boss 8 contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They got married for the second time in February 2023 with both Hindu and Christian rituals. However, divorce rumours started spreading in May this year when fans noticed that Natasa had removed the word 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle.

At the same time, divorce speculations were fueled on social media when Natasa did not attend IPL 2024 matches. Moreover, Natasa's silence on Team India's win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has ignited the divorce rumours once again.

Also Read: Karan Johar's 'Kill' to be remade in South? Dharma Productions puts rumours to rest