Nana Patekar's post-mortem report reveals the cause of death, confirms heart attack

The post-mortem report of veteran actor Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking a major coronary artery, a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday, according to PTI. The report has classified his death as natural. Patekar passed away on October 8 at the age of 75.

According to the report, a blood clot had blocked the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart. The medical finding states that the actor suffered an acute myocardial infarction due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

What does Nana Patekar's post-mortem report say?

The report describes the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”.

A team of three senior doctors at Goa Medical College in Bambolim conducted the post-mortem and submitted the report to the hospital authorities on October 8. The findings clarify the cause of death after police registered a case following the actor’s death.

Nana Patekar's final hours

The actor was at his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, when he began feeling unwell in the early hours of October 8. According to details that emerged during the police investigation, he sent a WhatsApp message to family friend Ame Naik around 2:30 am, complaining that he was not feeling well and experiencing pain.

Naik reportedly saw the message later and rushed to Patekar's residence. The caretaker had also contacted him about the actor’s condition. When Naik reached the house, he found Patekar sitting on the sofa, fully dressed.

The caretaker approached a nearby private hospital and requested an ambulance. An ambulance was sent to the actor’s residence, which was less than a kilometre away from the hospital. Patekar was taken to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, but doctors were unable to revive him despite administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am.

Police investigation and family's statement

Panaji police were informed about the death on October 8 and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the law. Patekar’s mortal remains were subsequently taken to Goa Medical College Hospital in Bambolim for a post-mortem examination.

The examination was conducted in the presence of witnesses and his nephew, Prasad Patekar. His son, Malhar Patekar, also arrived in Goa and gave consent for the post-mortem. During the investigation, police recorded statements from Malhar and Prasad. The family told the police that they did not suspect any foul play in the actor’s death.

Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours

After the post-mortem, Patekar's body was handed over to the family and taken to Pune before being transported to his farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Several prominent personalities from politics and the film industry attended the funeral, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, actor Jackie Shroff and actor Makarand Anaspure, co-founder of the NAAM Foundation.

Known for his performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patekar appeared in films including Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical. His death has prompted tributes from colleagues and admirers across the film industry.

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