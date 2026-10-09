Nana Patekar's final screen appearance will be in Shakti Shalini; is Aneet Padda's film being postponed?

Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, who made her debut opposite Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, won over the internet with her performance in Hunkkaar: The Roar. She will next be seen in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini. The film will also mark the final screen appearance of late actor Nana Patekar. The three-time National Award winner died on October 8 at the age of 75.

The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release, but it seems the makers are planning to postpone it to early 2027. However, when India TV tried reaching out to the team, they declined to confirm the development, despite several reports claiming that the film had been postponed.

Rumour mills are running high

Reports suggest that several big releases could arrive in the months leading up to Shakti Shalini, leaving March as a relatively open window for the horror comedy. The release schedule reportedly includes Love And War and Golmaal 5 in January, followed by Naagzilla and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Mupasa in February. However, the makers have yet to confirm Shakti Shalini’s release date.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Shakti Shalini is expected to introduce another character to the studio’s horror-comedy universe.

Aditya Sarpotdar on Nana Patekar’s final film

The release-date speculation comes as the film industry mourns Nana Patekar, who died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack in Goa. According to PTI, the actor had wrapped up filming for Shakti Shalini in May and was looking forward to watching the finished film. Speaking to PTI over the phone from Berlin, Sarpotdar said he was struggling to come to terms with the news. The director admitted he had never imagined that the film would become Nana’s final screen appearance.

“I never expected that Shakti Shalini will be his last film. I'm deeply saddened that this will be his last work. I never thought that he would suddenly step away in this way. I'm unable to process what has actually happened. It (film) is going to be a tribute to one of the best actors of our cinema,” he said.

Sarpotdar also recalled that Nana had contacted him around 10 days before his death to ask about the film’s post-production. The actor was keen to know how the work was progressing and was looking forward to seeing the completed project.

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