Nana Patekar's last wish was to be cremated in his village, final rites to be held with state honours

For an actor who spent decades living between the worlds of cinema, theatre and public life, Nana Patekar's final farewell will be deeply personal. The veteran actor, who passed away in Goa at the age of 75, had a simple wish for his last journey. He wanted to return to his roots and be laid to rest in his village. That wish will now be fulfilled.

Nana Patekar wanted his final farewell in his village

Padma Shri recipient Nana Patekar's last wish was to have his final farewell in his village of Donje in Pune. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed that the actor's mortal remains will be brought to Pune after noon.

The decision to perform his last rites in Donje reflects Nana's close connection with his roots. His funeral will be held with state honours.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the Maharashtra government has decided to accord Nana Patekar a state funeral. The decision was taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in recognition of the actor's unparalleled contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Ashish Shelar remembers Nana Patekar's contribution beyond cinema

Paying tribute to Nana Patekar, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar remembered him as an artist who left his mark across the world despite facing several challenges in his life. Shelar also highlighted Nana's straightforward personality and his ability to speak his mind. He said the actor's performances in Hindi and Marathi films had a strong impact and that he brought immense depth to the characters he portrayed.

But for Shelar, Nana's contribution went beyond acting. He pointed out that the actor had consistently raised his voice on issues concerning farmers, youth, addiction and water. Nana, he said, remained committed to these causes and stood by them.

Nana Patekar's journey from Gaman to Natsamrat

Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman. He went on to become one of the most versatile actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, known for his intense performances and ability to move effortlessly between serious and comic roles.

His career took a major turn with Parinda in 1989. He went on to feature in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

His performance in Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He also received National Film Awards for Parinda and Agni Sakshi. He was among the few actors to win Filmfare honours in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Villain categories.

Nana also showed a completely different side of his acting with Uday Shetty in Welcome. The character became hugely popular and remains one of his most remembered comic performances.

His bond with Marathi cinema and theatre remained equally strong. His portrayal of Ganpatrao Belwalkar in Natsamrat was among the most acclaimed performances of his career and earned him the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Actor.

Beyond acting, Nana also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack, marking his contribution as a filmmaker.

Over his long career, Nana Patekar received three National Film Awards, several Filmfare honours and other major awards. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

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