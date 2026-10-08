Nana Patekar's last footage captures him performing Ganpati Puja, days before his death | Video

Nana Patekar, veteran Bollywood actor, died on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Patekar's last footage was from the recently held Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. His last public appearance in Goa was at an event held in memory of former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Nana Patekar's last footage

In a video that marks Nana Patekar's last-ever footage, the actor was seen participating in Ganpati celebrations. He was seen accompanied by priests, guiding him on how to do the puja. Here is the video:

Nana Patekar's last public appearance

Nana Patekar's last event in Goa was held in memory of former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Visuals from the event have surfaced. He shared a close connection with Goa and used to spend time there apart from Mumbai and Pune.

How did Nana Patekar die?

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, the actor died at 5.20 am following a severe cardiac arrest. Doctors attempted to revive him with continuous CPR for 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

“Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived,” Dr Salkar said. A medico-legal case has been registered following the actor's death. His body will be sent for post-mortem.

Nana Patekar's glorious filmography

Nana Patekar had a career spanning several decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 drama Gaman. He went on to feature in several popular and acclaimed films, including Krantiveer, Angaar, Welcome, A Wednesday and Raajneeti.

Over the years, Patekar received several honours for his work. His awards included the National Film Award, Filmfare Award, Maharashtra State Film Award and Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, among other recognitions.