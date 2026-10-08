Nana Patekar's final hours: Messaged friend at 2.30 am, was sweating when he reached at 4 am

Nana Patekar, veteran actor, died on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was later rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During his last few hours, Patekar messaged one of his friends at around 2.30 am. His friend couldn't see the message immediately. When he reached the actor's house at 4 am, Patekar was sweating profusely.

Nana Patekar's final hours

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Nana Patekar was brought to the hospital, but he had already passed away by then. The doctors declared him dead at around 5:30 am.

Dr Salkar said that the hospital team made every possible effort to save him. Cardiac massage was performed for around 45 minutes to one hour, but he could not be revived.

According to the doctor, at around 2:30 am, Nana Patekar had messaged a friend informing him that he was not feeling well. Since it was late at night, the friend did not see the message. He later called Nana and reached his house at around 4 am.

At that time, Nana Patekar was sweating heavily, and his condition was deteriorating. He gradually started losing consciousness. His caretaker was then sent to the hospital, and an ambulance from the hospital reached the spot.

The hospital's emergency team started cardiac massage at the spot itself, and he was brought to the hospital at around 4:20 to 4:30 am. The doctors continued trying to save him, but he was declared dead.

The doctor said that since it was a medico-legal case (MLC), the police were also informed. His body has been sent to Goa Medical College for post-mortem. According to the doctor, Nana Patekar's family members were not with him at the time. His friend and caretaker were present with him.

Nana Patekar's film career

Nana Patekar enjoyed a long and celebrated career across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Krantiveer, Angaar, Welcome, A Wednesday and Raajneeti.

His work earned him several prestigious honours over the years. These included the National Film Award, Filmfare Award, Maharashtra State Film Award and Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, among other recognitions.

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