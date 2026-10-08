Nana Patekar dies at 75: Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth, celebs pay tribute to veteran actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His death has left the Indian film industry in shock, with several celebrities paying tribute to the celebrated actor. Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Riteish Deshmukh, Jr NTR, Prabhudeva, and others remembered Patekar and his contribution to cinema.

Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth, celebs pay tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar

Akshay Kumar shared a picture from their film Welcome on his X handle and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

South superstar Rajinikanth also remembered Nana Patekar and expressed his condolences. His X post wrote, "I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers.

Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!"

Suniel Shetty on his X wrote, "Absolutely shocking!!! They don’t make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you."

Anupam Kher also shared a video on Instagram and remembered Nana Patekar. In the caption, he wrote, "NANA PATEKAR THE GREATEST? A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more. I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, “Nana is no more.” After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal… while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult. But somewhere, I felt that Nana would have wanted me to finish my work. Fulfil my responsibility to the people who had come to see us. And then, perhaps, remember him."

Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Still can’t believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That’s how I’ll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana."

About Nana Patekar's death

Legendary actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. According to Manipal Hospital, doctors made every effort to revive the actor and performed CPR for nearly 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Doctors said Patekar had suffered a "severe" cardiac arrest and remained unresponsive despite prolonged resuscitation efforts. His son, Malhar Patekar, has confirmed his death. As per the earlier update, his mortal remains will be brought to Pune after noon. Further details about the post-mortem and last rites will be known once the official information is released.

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Nana Patekar Death News LIVE: Veteran actor's mortal remains to be brought to Pune after noon, son confirms