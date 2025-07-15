Namit Malhotra reveals real budget of Ramayana 1-2, it is 8 times the cost of Kalki 2898 AD and RRR The budget of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Ramayana' was earlier said to be Rs 1600 crores. But now Namit Malhotra has revealed the original production cost, which is multiple times the budget of films like RRR and Kalki 2898 AD.

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is the biggest film being made in India. The makers had released a first look teaser last week and since then, the anticipation for the film is on a next level. Ramayana Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026, whereas the second part will release on Diwali 2027. It was earlier reported that both parts of the Ramayana are being made with a budget of Rs 1600 crores. But the new revelations by producer Namit Malhotra have surprised everyone.

What is the budget of Ramayana?

In a podcast interview with Prakhar Gupta, Namit Malhotra made a big revelation about the budget of his film. 'We are funding it ourselves; we have not taken money from anyone. 6-7 years ago, when the film was started, we became very serious about it. The budget of both parts of 'Ramayana' is 500 million dollars. That is, it is 4000 crores in Indian rupees. No Indian film is even close to this. This is an incredible scale,' Malhotra said.

Namit Malhotra further added, 'That's why I say that we are making the biggest film for the world's biggest story, which the world should see. I still feel that it is cheaper than the budget of some of the biggest Hollywood films. In such a situation, I feel that we are making a big film on less money. The Indian in me still believes that we are not financially irresponsible. We cannot be irresponsible with money.'

Some other big-budget films

Several big-budget films have been made in the past as well. Where SS Rajamouli's RRR was made with a budget of Rs 500 crores, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD had a production cost of Rs 600 crores. Both films were hits at the box office. Where RRR earned Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, Kalki 2898 AD also earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film is being made in a budget of 1000 crores. However, Ramayana Parts 1 and 2's budget is still four times the production cost of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, which will also mark the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Did Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman pass the Monday test?