Former Miss India and Hrithik Roshan's on screen mother flaunts her bald look with pride amid cancer treatment Former Miss India and renowned actress Nafisa Ali is bravely facing stage 4 cancer and showing the world what true courage is.

New Delhi:

Former Bollywood actress and Miss India 1976 Nafisa Ali flaunted her bald look on Instagram, on Sunday. Even amidst one of life's toughest battles, cancer, Nafisa radiated positivity and keeps inspires millions to embrace life fearlessly.

Hrithik Roshan's on screen mother's unwavering courage is being liked by everyone. From celebs to Instagram users, people are hailing Nafisa for her resilience. For the unversed, Nafisa Ali played Hrithik's mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish.

Nafisa Ali's post

Recently, Nafisa shared her bold look on Instagram handle. In the first photo, she is seen smiling for the camera and in the second, she looks extremely happy with her friend. Nafisa captioned these photos, 'Positive power...with my best friend Gabby.'

Three days before this post, she had shared several photos on Instagram, where her grand kids could be seen shaving her head.

Celebrities and fans react to Nafisa's bald look

Following Nafisa's post, several celebrities and fans have offered their opinions. Actress Pooja Bedi wrote, 'My soul, you have both... positivity and strength. I love you so much and can't wait for this to end and for you to be happy and free and enjoy yourselves on the beaches of Goa.'

Dia Mirza added a red heart emoji. Shabana Azmi wrote, 'Bless you, Nafisa.' Many of Nafisa's fans have prayed for her speedy recovery on this post.

How long has Nafisa been battling cancer?

68-year-old renowned actress Nafisa Ali is battling cancer again. This time, she has stage four cancer. Chemotherapy caused her hair to fall out rapidly, leading her to adopt a bald look. In September 2024, she was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer (peritoneal cancer).

Nafisa was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. After treatment, doctors declared her cancer-free in 2019. However, the disease has now returned. She is now battling stage 4 cancer.

