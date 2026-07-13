Muzammil Ibrahim shares clarification after old interview about dating Deepika Padukone goes viral | Read post

New Delhi:

An old interview featuring Muzammil Ibrahim, in which he spoke about his relationship with Deepika Padukone, recently went viral. As the clip circulated on social media, many mistook it for a recent interview, prompting the actor to issue a statement and clarify the context behind his remarks.

What did Muzammil Ibrahim say in his clarification?

In the viral clip, Muzammil is seen telling interviewer Siddharth Kannan that he had ended his relationship with Deepika Padukone and had no regrets about doing so. As many assumed the interview was recent, he took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Sharing a note on his Instagram Stories, Muzammil wrote, 'The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as "fresh claims" was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation.'

He further added, 'The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation.'

Muzammil says he has always spoken with respect

In the second part of his statement, Muzammil wrote, 'I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged.' He continued, 'Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains.'

Concluding his clarification, he added, 'I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully.'

What did Muzammil Ibrahim say about Deepika Padukone?

In the resurfaced interview, Muzammil said, 'We dated for two years. I was the first guy she met in Bombay, and she was the first girl I met. It was my first relationship. Deepika Padukone was the one who proposed to me. We broke up because I ended the relationship, but I have no regrets about it. I never regret leaving anyone. Also, I was a star at the time, and she wasn't. She was a model, but I had already become an actor by then.'

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2024. Reports suggest they are currently expecting their second child.

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