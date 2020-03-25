Image Source : TWITTER Musician Cy Tucker dies due to coronavirus

Musician Cy Tucker, 76, who previously played with The Beatles, has passed from coronavirus. The Liverpool Echo reports that the rocker fell ill with COVID-1 symptoms a week ago before dying at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk. He is believed to be the first person to die of the fatal virus in Liverpool. It was confirmed that he had previously suffered with ill health, including diabetes and heart problems, and due to his age was considered to be at high risk.

Speaking to the portal, Tucker's family said: "As a family we are devastated at the sudden loss of our husband, father-in-law, granddad, brother and friend who touched so many lives through music.

"To the city of Liverpool he was Cy Tucker, but to us he was our world. He forever doted on his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren, who he always showered with affection...

"Despite the pain and sadness, we have been comforted by the endless amount of messages we have received from those who watched him perform

in many of Liverpool's pubs and clubs for over 60 years.

"Performing on stage, be it big or small, was his great passion and he would never be afraid to get up and sing, even on family holidays."

Tucker was famously part of the "Merseybeat scene", where he rubbed shoulders with a host of the most iconic stars to come out of the northern city.

He played gigs and performed in clubs around Liverpool up until his death. In the Sixties, he played alongside the Beatles with the band Earl Preston and the TTs.