Munjya Box Office: Sharvari Wagh's film remains unstoppable on weekdays, collects THIS much in first week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munjya also stars Mona Singh.

Sharvari Wagh's latest offering Munjya, a horror comedy flick, is doing wonders at the box office even on weekdays. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday, taking its total collections to Rs 35.15 crore in its first week. However, the box office numbers are expected to fall starting this Friday, as several new big films are released in theatres including Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. In its opening weekend, Munjya minted nearly Rs 20 crore, which are good numbers in comparison to its budget figures.

Day-wise box office collections of Munjya:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 8 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 4.15 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 3.75 crore

Total - Rs 35.15 crore

Film Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma gave 3.5 stars out of five and in her review of the film wrote, ''Munjya offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well. Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars.''

About Munjya

The story of the film focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

Also Read: Humare Baarah: No relief to Annu Kapoor-starrer as Supreme Court halts release of film