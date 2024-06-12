Munjya Box Office Report: Sharvari Wagh's horror comedy film remains steady on Day 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munjya also stars Mona Singh in key role.

Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma-starrer horror comedy Munjya remains unstoppable even on weekdays. As per Sacnilk. the film has minted Rs 4 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collections to Rs 27.25 crore in five days of theatrical release. In its opening weekend, Munjya minted nearly Rs 20 crore, which are good numbers in comparison to its budget figures. If this trends continues for the next week or a two, the film will be declared as one of the most successful films of 2024.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 8 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 4 crore

Total - Rs 27.25 crore

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Munjya offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well. Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars.''

About Munjya

Talking about Munjya, its story focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

