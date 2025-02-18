Mumbai's Khar police issues third summon to Ranveer Allahbadia in India's Got Latent case Apart from Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina and three others were called for questioning by Mumbai's Khar police in the India's Got Latent case.

Mumbai's Khar police issued a third summon to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in India's Got Latent case on Tuesday. On receiving the summons, he was asked to immediately report to the police station and record his statement. This has come after the Mumbai Police declined Allahbadia's request to record the statement at his residence on February 13. Let us tell you that in 'India's Got Latent', Ranveer made such a lewd comment about parents. After much criticism and complaints, the video has been removed from YouTube.

It is significant to note that this is the second summons against the YouTuber and was sent on February 13 as well. Apart from Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina and three others were called for questioning. While several recorded their statements on February 12, Samay had requested time till March 17 as he is in the US for his stand-up shows.

Offenders recorded their statements last week

Khar Police has so far recorded the statements of seven people in this case. It includes Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija who were judges in the show, as well as Balraj Ghai, the owner of the studio in which the show took place, along with three technical people associated with the show.

Mumbai Police has not yet taken any decision to register an FIR in this case. Police said that it would record the statements of the people associated with the show and then take a decision on registering a case.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers cases against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements. Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia case: Supreme Court comes down heavily on YouTuber, here's what top court said