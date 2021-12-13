Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AP DHILLON Mumbai Police registers FIR against organisers of AP Dhillon's concert over violation of COVID-19 norms

A day after 'Brown Munde' fame AP Dhillon hit the stage in Mumbai, police registered an FIR against the concert's organisers for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms. The concert was held at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx on Sunday. Many celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among several others had attended the crowded gig. Despite having an injured arm, Janvhi was seen grooving to Amritpal Singh Dhillon's Punjabi songs with Sara.

Janhvi looked beautiful in a black bodycon dress, while Sara opted for green shorts, paired with colour coordinated blazer and white crop-top. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi were also spotted at the music show. The videos from the same have gone viral on social media now.

Due to the rise in Omicron cases, large gatherings are currently banned in the city. However, thousands were found partying without masks and following any social distancing at the Canadian singer's live concert. Nothing further is known about the police case.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were in Delhi to shoot for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, attended AP Dhillon's concert in Gurugram. A video of them grooving and hooting in the crowd surfaced online.

Apart from this, another video that has caught everyone's attention shows Alia having a conversation with one of her excited fans. The actress stood on the stage and waved as the fan called her name. Not only this but the two of them are even seen having a conversation about how they've met earlier as Alia says, "I remember your face." Soon, she is seen cheering up her lady fan by saying 'I love you" after she starts crying looking at her favourite star speaking to her.

