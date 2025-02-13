Mumbai Police declines Ranveer Allahbadia's request of recording statement at his residence

Follow us on Image Source : X Mumbai Police declines Ranveer Allahbadia's request

Ranveer Allahbadia requested Khar Police to record his statement at his residence on Thursday. However, Mumbai Police rejected his request and said that he would have to appear at Khar Police Station. It is significant to note that this is the second summons against the YouTuber. He was sent the summon on Tuesday in the India's Got Latent controversy. Apart from Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina and three others have been called for questioning. While several recorded their statements yesterday, Samay had requested time till March 17 as he is in the US for his stand-up shows.

2 offenders recorded their statements yesterday

Khar Police has so far recorded the statements of seven people in this case. It includes Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija who were judges in the show, as well as Balraj Ghai, the owner of the studio in which the show took place, along with three technical people associated with the show.

Mumbai Police has not yet taken any decision to register an FIR in this case. Police said that it would record the statements of the people associated with the show and then take a decision on registering a case.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers cases against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements. Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

Let us tell you that in 'India's Got Latent', Ranveer made such a lewd comment about parents. After much criticism and complaints, the video has been removed from YouTube.

