'Mumbai Ka King Kaun?': Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 26 years of Satya, shares BTS pics

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated 26 years of his crime drama flick, Satya. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes stills from the film featuring the cast and its team. He captioned the post, which read, ''Mumbai Ka King Kaun? #26YearsOfSatya' Soon after he shared the post, his fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''The game changer of hindi cinema.'' ''Bhiku Mhatre the KING,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Acting ka Baap kaun????? MANOJ BAJPAI.''

About the film Satya

Helmed by Ram Copal Varma the film was released in the year 1998 and received massive response from the audience. Mumbai ka King Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!" Manoj stormed the scene of the Hindi film industry with this punchline. The movie dealt with 90s Bombay, underworld and mafia-raj.

The movie also starred Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah, Govind Namdev and Saurabh Shukla and introduced JD Chakravarthy as a small-town boy who arrives in Mumbai and gradually gets trapped into the world of crime.

For Manoj Satya will remain special in his career as he received a National Award as Best Supporting Actor for his amazing performance in the film.

Manoj Bajpayee's other projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the film titled Bhaiyya Ji. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji marked the actor's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar, Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

He will next feature in Kanu Behl's directorial Despatch alongside Shahana Goswami and Hansa Singh.

