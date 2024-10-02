Mumbai Crime Branch officers meet Govinda in hospital, enquire about gunfire incident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Govinda

The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident, officials said on Wednesday. While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai.

A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said. Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said. The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee, the official said.

The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired, he said. The actor's revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe, an official earlier said.

Govinda's wife Sunita gives health update

On Wednesday morning, the actor's wife Sunita gave a health update, saying he is 'better' and 'will be discharged in two days'. ''He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him... would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine,'' she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek reveals real reason behind not visiting Govinda in hospital