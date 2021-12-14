Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai court once again denies bail to Siddharth Pithani, flatmate of late Sushant Singh Rajput in drugs case

He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 28 this year

The special NDPS court here on Tuesday denied bail to Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor's death in June 2020. This was for the second time that the court has denied Pithani regular bail. A detailed order of the court is not available yet. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 28 this year from Hyderabad and he is currently in judicial custody.

He was booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

Pithani had sought bail claiming that he had been falsely implicated and that drugs were never possessed by him. His plea stated that nothing suggesting his involvement in drug trafficking was recovered from him.

The NCB launched a probe after Rajput's death following purported WhatsApp chats suggesting links between drug racketeers and some members of the film industry.

The actor, 34, was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The federal anti-drug agency had arrested several people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Most of those arrested are out on bail.