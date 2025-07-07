Not Just Politics: This former Punjab MP wrote Dhurandhar's chartbuster 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu' Did you know that this former Punjab MP and singer wrote Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar's song 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu'.

The first look of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' was unveiled on July 6, coinciding with the actor’s 40th birthday. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to make a powerful comeback to the big screen with this film. For the unversed, he can be seen as a spy in this action-packed film, which is directed by renowned director Aditya Dhar.

The first look teaser which was released on Sunday, opens with a gripping dialogue and the hook line of a popular Punjabi song written and sung by former Punjab MP Muhammad Sadiq. The iconic lines, "Na de dil pardesi nu, tenu nit da rona pe jayega" develop the emotional tone before it transitions into a high-energy rap which is sung by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas. Have a look at the first look teaser video below:

Former Punjab MP wrote Dhurandhar's song 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu'

It is significant to note that the song which is used in the Dhurandhar teaser is sung by Sudhir Yadav and Jasmine, and the lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan. However, it borrows the impactful hook line from Muhammad Sadiq's superhit track released nearly eight years ago. Known for his contributions to Punjabi folk music and his time as Lok Sabha MP, Mohammad Sadiq is a well-known name and a respected figure in the industry. Interestingly, during a concert earlier this year in Ludhiana, singer Diljit Dosanjh publicly honoured him like a Guru.

About Dhurandhar

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. Directed by URI director Aditya Dhar, the film also stars actors like Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles.

