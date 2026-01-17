Mrunal Thakur's first post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush leaves fans in awe: 'Grounded and Unshaken' Mrunal Thakur shared her first post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush on Saturday, January 17, 2026. It is all about staying calm and glowing. Take a look at it here.

New Delhi:

Actress Mrunal Thakur has recently been making headlines due to rumours surrounding her personal life. Recently, speculation about her wedding to South actor Dhanush has been circulating online. On Saturday, Mrunal took to Instagram to share her first post amid these ongoing rumours.

In the video, she can be seen enjoying some quality time on a boat, letting the sea breeze and warm sunlight surround her. She looks calm, with her hair flowing freely and a wide smile on her face.

Mrunal Thakur shares first post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush

For the caption, she wrote, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken! (sic)." The Sita Ramam actress used Yaakkai Thiri song from 'Aayitha Ezhutu' for the background music. Take a look below:

Fans have reacted to the post, with one user commenting, "So true most grounded and humble person is know till date (sic)." Another wrote, "Fav song and fav woman (sic)."

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's wedding rumours

For the unversed, the rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding started circulated online on Friday, when reports started claiming they were planning to get married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. The mention of a specific wedding date sparked a lot of discussions online.

However, neither Mrunal Thakur nor Dhanush has confirmed anything publicly, and there has been no official statement about their relationship or marriage.

Mrunal Thakur's work front

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen on Shaneil Deo's film Dacoit: A Love Story, alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The action thriller will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, coinciding Eid 2026. It will clash with Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

