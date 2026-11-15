Moushumi Chatterjee shares first statement after husband Jayanta Mukherjee's death, requests 'time and space'

Veteran Bollywood actress Moushumi Chatterjee has issued her first statement following the demise of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee. The actress has requested time and space as she and her family cope with the loss during this difficult period. In her statement, Moushumi expressed gratitude to everyone who has reached out to the family while also asking for privacy.

Moushumi Chatterjee shares first statement after husband Jayanta Mukherjee's death

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 15, the actress requested people to give her and her daughter some time to "get through this difficult period."

In her X post, she wrote, "My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period. Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same (sic)." Take a look:

About Jayanta Mukherjee's death

For the unversed, Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, passed away on November 12 at his Mumbai residence following a prolonged illness. Tributes have been pouring in for him on social media. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also paid tribute to the film and television producer through a heartfelt post on its X handle.

For the caption, they wrote, "Film Producer and Composer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the demise of film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on 12 November at his residence in Mumbai. There is an atmosphere of shock across the Indian film industry. Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of the legendary musician Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee."

Details about Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayanta Mukherjee

For those who may not know, Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of legendary singer Hemant Kumar and belonged to a prominent film and musical family. He and Moushumi Chatterjee had been married for more than 50 years and had two daughters, Payal and Megha. However, their elder daughter, Payal, passed away in 2019 following a prolonged illness.

Jayanta Mukherjee is survived by his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, and their younger daughter, Megha.

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Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies in Mumbai, was son of legendary singer Hemant Kumar