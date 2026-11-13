Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies in Mumbai, was son of legendary singer Hemant Kumar

Veteran Bollywood and Bengali cinema actress Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, passed away in Mumbai on November 12. He was the son of the famous singer and composer Hemant Kumar. Rather than following in his father’s footsteps into the world of music, Jayanta carved out a distinct identity for himself in film and television production, contributing to the creation of numerous films and TV projects. His passing has left his family and close associates in deep grief. Details regarding the cause of his death and the funeral arrangements have not yet been disclosed.

Jayanta Mukherjee’s career in film and television production

Although Jayanta Mukherjee hailed from a prominent film and musical family, he always maintained a distance from the limelight. His family and close friends affectionately called him 'Babu'. He preferred working behind the camera rather than appearing in front of it, and he was involved in various projects in film and television production.

Films produced by Jayanta Mukherjee include Mazaak (released in 1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He was also active in the television industry. For instance, he oversaw the production of the TV serial Talash, which aired in 1992. In this way, he established his own identity within the entertainment industry, even though he remained largely out of the public eye.

Son of the legendary singer Hemant Kumar

Jayanta Mukherjee belonged to a highly distinguished family in the Indian music world. His father, Hemant Kumar, was one of the most respected figures in both the Hindi and Bengali music industries, having earned great acclaim as a playback singer and composer. Many of the songs he sang remain popular among music lovers to this day. Beyond Hindi cinema, his contributions to Bengali films were also highly significant.

While Hemant Kumar left an indelible mark on the world of music, his son, Jayanta, chose film and television production as his field of work. He carved out a path independent of his father’s immense popularity and always preferred to keep his personal life private.

A long marriage with Moushumi Chatterjee; parents to two daughters

Jayanta Mukherjee’s wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, is a well-known actress in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. She starred in numerous popular films during the 1970s and 1980s, earning a special place in the hearts of audiences through her performances. Over the course of her long career, Moushumi portrayed many memorable roles. Jayanta and Moushumi shared a long-lasting marriage and had two daughters, Payal and Megha.

However, the family faced a devastating blow in December 2019 with the passing of their elder daughter, Payal, a loss that proved to be an incredibly difficult period for them. Now, with the passing of Jayanta Mukherjee, Moushumi Chatterjee and their younger daughter, Megha, have been struck by yet another profound tragedy.

Jayanta leaves behind Moushumi and Megha

Jayanta Mukherjee is survived by his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, and their younger daughter, Megha. At present, no official information has been released regarding the cause of his death or the details of his funeral. His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered through his work in films and television projects.

IANS input

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