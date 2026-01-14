Mouni Roy lauds Punjabi singer Talwiinder's latest album amid dating rumours with BFF Disha Patani Punjabi singer Talwiinder found himself in the spotlight after a brief clip from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding went viral, with social media users linking him to Disha Patani. The buzz grew further when Mouni Roy, Disha Patani’s BFF, publicly praised Talwiinder’s latest album.

It was not the bride and groom alone who drew attention at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations. A brief moment involving Disha Patani and a man many online believe to be Punjabi singer Talwiinder quickly became the talking point across social media. Clips from the event showed the two standing close, holding hands, and later leaving together from the airport.

The chatter intensified soon after Mouni Roy, Disha Patani’s close friend, publicly praised Talwiinder’s latest album. While the appreciation seemed to be purely professional, its timing, especially amid growing dating rumours, pushed the singer into the spotlight yet again. And many are left asking the same question: Who exactly is Talwiinder, and why is he suddenly everywhere?

What did Mouni Roy post?

Mouni Roy, who is best friends with Disha Patani, promoted Talwiinder's soon-to-release album on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Can't wait brother! Love this, ly @talwiinder x (sic)." Take a look:

Who is Talwiinder, and why is he trending now?

A short video from Nupur and Stebin's wedding has been widely circulated, showing Disha Patani smiling and interacting with guests. What caught attention was a fleeting moment where she was seen holding hands with a man standing beside her. Social media users immediately took to social media and identified the 'mystery man' as Talwiinder, a Punjabi singer known for keeping his personal life private and rarely revealing his face in public. However, India TV could not independently verify this information.

Meanwhile, Talwiinder enjoys a strong follower base on social media, with 6.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.45 million subscribers on YouTube. Despite his immense popularity, especially among Gen Zs, fans pointed out that he has consistently chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

Did the viral clip reveal Talwiinder’s face?

What added to the intrigue was that the man in the video appeared without the face paint or coverings that Talwiinder is usually associated with. Over the years, the singer has spoken about intentionally keeping his appearance hidden, so listeners focus on the emotions in his music, not his looks.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions. While some fans saw it as a possible first glimpse of the singer’s real appearance, others raised privacy concerns, questioning whether the man was actually Talwiinder and whether the video should have been circulated at all.

Neither Disha Patani nor Talwiinder has commented on the viral videos or dating speculation so far.

