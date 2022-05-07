Mother's Day 2022: 5 perfect movies to watch on the occasion with your mom

Follow us on Image Source : ZEE5 Gulabjaam is a Marathi movie about food which released in 2018

On the occasion of Mother's Day, it is best to spend time with your mother, and what better way to do it than watch one of the movies showcasing the unending and unconditional love of a mother for her child. As Mother's Day kicks in, we take a look at movie titles to enjoy with your beloved mom.

Badhaai Do

In the recently released film Badhaai Do, there is an emotional mother-son connection. Actors Sheeba Chaddha and Rajkummar Rao have portrayed this with conviction and seeing them together will melt your heart.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi has the message of women empowerment at its heart and what better way to celebrate Mother's Day than to watch this emotional period film with your mother.

Tribhanga

In Tribhanga, we see that the aspirations and struggles of three different generations of women are highlighted. It will make for an interesting watch on Mother's Day 2022.

Gulabjaam

If there is one thing that establishes an instant connection with mothers, it is food. In the Marathi drama, Gulabjaam, the story revolves around food and entrepreneurship and will make for an ideal watch on Mother's Day.

Nil Battey Sannata

This is a heartwarming tale of a mother and daughter's love and bonding. On the occasion of Mother's Day, witness the flood of emotions by watching Nil Battey Sannata with your mother.