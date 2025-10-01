Most-streamed songs of 2025 — the surprise hits nobody expected | Music Day This International Music Day, let's take a look at the top 20 songs that dominated playlists and broke streaming records worldwide on Spotify in 2025.

2025 has been full of musical surprises, with several songs becoming unexpected chart-toppers. The world’s most-streamed songs of the year prove that good music always finds its way to the audience. For the unversed, International Music Day is celebrated annually on October 1.

According to Kworb's website, which collects and analyses music data from around the world, the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2025 was 'DtMF', with over 1,076,787,357 streams.

Most-streamed songs of 2025 on Spotify

Here's a look at the top 20 songs that dominated playlists and broke streaming records worldwide on Spotify in 2025.

1. Bad Bunny - DtMF

The official music video of the song 'DtMF' has garnered more than 185 million views on YouTube. The Spanish-language song is sung by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

2. Bad Bunny - BAILE INoLVIDABLE

The song has more than 261 million views on YouTube. For those who may not know, this sung by Bad Bunny. Moreover, it has 865,780,214 streams on Spotify.

3. W Sound - La Plena

The song 'La Plena (W Sound 05)' is a single by Colombian online streamer W Sound, Colombian singer Beéle and Colombian record producer Ovy on the Drums. It has more than 360 million views on YouTube. It has 703,425,130 streams on Spotify.

4. Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL

The song 'NUEVAYoL' has over 36 million views on YouTube. It has 696,580,293 streams on music listening platform Spotify.

5. HUNTR/X - Golden

The song 'Golden' has 692,770,666 on Spotify. It is sung by Korean American artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.

6. Bad Bunny - EoO

Another song by famous artist Bad Bunny 'EoO' has recorded 616,246,335 streams in 2025. The official video has more than 77 million views on YouTube.

7. SLANDER - Love Is Gone

The song 'Love Is Gone' is sung by American singer-songwriter Dylan Matthew. It was released in 2019 and has more than 290 million videos on its official music video.

8. Bad Bunny - VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

The song 'VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR' is sung by the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The track has 594,087,337 streams.

9. Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

The song 'Abracadabra is sung by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga for her studio album, 'Mayhem' which was released in 2025. The song has 579,439,278 streams as recorded in spotify.

10. Bad Bunny - VeLDA

Th song 'VeLDA' by Bad Bunny holds the tenth position with 561,392,335 on Spotify platform.

