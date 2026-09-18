Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone tightly holds Ranveer Singh's hand, visits Siddhivinayak temple with heavy security

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The mom-to-be was seen holding Ranveer's hand as the couple arrived at the temple amid heavy security. Several videos and pictures of the duo from their temple visit have surfaced online.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone tightly holds Ranveer Singh's hand, visits Siddhivinayak Temple

On Friday, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. For the temple visit, Deepika was seen dressed in an orange and purple-coloured ethnic outfit, while Ranveer Singh complemented her look with a purple-coloured kurta.

In the viral videos, the couple can be seen arriving at the temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Deepika was also seen holding Ranveer’s hand as they made their way inside. Watch the video below:

Ranveer, Deepika share photos with Dua on her birthday

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh treated fans to rare family pictures from his daughter Dua’s second birthday. In the pictures, Deepika, who is expecting their second child, was seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the pictures in a joint carousel post, the couple wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! (sic)."

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child on April 19 through a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, indicating a positive result.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8 and named her Dua Padukone Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, where he played the roles of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King, set to release on December 24. She is also a part of Atlee and Allu Arjun's film Raaka.

Also Read:

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh