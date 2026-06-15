Mohsin Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband, gets married; shares pics from nikaah ceremony

New Delhi:

Businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar, who was previously married to Urmila Matondkar, has entered a new chapter in his life. Mohsin married Nidhaa Bhatt, reportedly from Srinagar, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their close family and friends. Akhtar posted several photos from their nikaah ceremony.

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar gets married

Sharing glimpses from the celebrations on social media, Mohsin Akhtar posted a series of wedding pictures along with a heartfelt note reflecting on gratitude, healing and embracing new beginnings. The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and well-wishers.

He wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love."

He continued, "​And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace.I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers." Take a look at the wedding photos here:

Fans congratulated the newlyweds couple in the comments. They wrote "Congratulations on the beautiful new beginning wishing you a lifetime of love happiness and togetherness", "Wowww heartiest Congratulations to both of you", "@mohsinakh Seeing you here, so beautifully happy and fulfilled, brings tears to my eyes. You have always deserved the absolute best, and I am so incredibly grateful that you found it in @nidhab_ .Seeing the way she loves you and how you both look at each other is everything we ever prayed for. Finally, your beautiful new chapter begins. @nidhab_ we are so incredibly blessed to officially welcome you into our family and our hearts. We love you both so much!"

Mohsin Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce in 2024

Before this, Mohsin was married to Urmila Matondkar. The couple got married on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony that attracted attention for their interfaith union as well as their 10-year age difference.

Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024, with the 52-year-old actress reportedly filing for divorce in a Mumbai court in September that same year.

Mohsin is a businessman and model from Kashmir. He first met Urmila at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. The two eventually got married in a private ceremony in 2016, and Malhotra among the select guests in attendance.

Also read: Singer Jubin Nautiyal marries longtime girlfriend in hush-hush wedding, only families attend