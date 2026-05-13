Actor Mohan Kapur doesn't understand the hype around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calls premise 'not real'

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the blockbuster films of 2025. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release. Recently, actor Mohan Kapur, who played Yusuf Khan in The Marvels, said he does not fully understand why the film is being praised so much. He called the reaction “unreal” in a conversation on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel.

He added that he liked the writing and storytelling when he watched the film. However, he also felt that even though Dhurandhar is based on real-life incidents, the main premise is wrong and not real.

What did Mohan Kapur say about Dhurandhar?

Sharing his experience after watching Dhurandhar, Mohan Kapur said, "So maybe a week or two before Part 2 came out, I went alone to watch Dhurandhar Part 1, the first time in my life I watched a film alone. And when I came out, I thought, ‘What’s the big deal here? Why is everyone exaggerating so much?'"

He found Dhurandhar to be a "phenomenal film" and appreciated its storytelling, adding, "So Dhurandhar is a phenomenal film. It’s great, very intelligent storytelling. That’s why it has received both criticism and praise. A lot of people are for it, a lot are against it. It’s very cleverly written."

Kapur continued, "What they've done is clearly taken real-life incidents and woven a very clever fictional plot into them to make you think, 'I love this.’ But it's not real. From the very first frame, if you see R Madhavan, you know the premise is wrong because the character they are implying never existed. But that’s okay."

Dhurandhar film's box office collection worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025, has collected Rs 1,307.35 crore at the worldwide box office. Its total India collection stands at Rs 1,007.85 crore, while it has earned Rs 299.50 crore in overseas markets.

Notably, the second part of the film titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, went on to become a box office hit. So far, the film has earned Rs 1,795.60 crore worldwide, with Rs 1,368.98 crore grossed in India and Rs 426.62 crore in overseas markets.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Arjun Rampal says 'you become part of history', thanks Aditya Dhar for casting him