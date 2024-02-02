Poonam Pandey death news: Model and actress dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poonam Pandey dies at 32.

Poonam Pandey, model-actress, internet sensation and one of the most controversial stars, has died due to cancer, a post on Instagram confirmed the news on Friday morning. ''This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,'' reads the post.

India TV's Namrata Dubey informed that Poonam passed away at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The news of her death came as a shock in the modelling and film industry. However, a few social media users are also claiming that it may be a publicity stunt by her. She is popularly known for her viral Instagram posts and controversial stints.

Poonam Pandey is also known for her stint in popular reality TV shows including Lock Upp, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Bigg Boss Season 7.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the post went viral online, netizens started to react to it. One user wrote, ''Marketing gimmick maybe for the vaccinations that government is pushing.'' Another one wrote, ''I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick coz it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace. A third one commented, ''

Press release

The press release issued by Poonam Pandey's PR Team reads, ''Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning. The 32-year-old, renowned for her modelling and strong social media presence, bravely fought against the disease before passing away. Nikita Sharma, Poonam’s manager, shared the heartbreaking news, stating, Poonam Pandey was not only a luminary in the film industry, but she was also a beacon of strength and resilience. Speaking to Hauterrfly, the actress’ manager said, Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable. As we come to terms with the tragic loss, her passing compels us all to recognize the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer. Poonam Pandey has been a multifaceted personality, known not only for her work in the entertainment industry but also for her vibrant presence on social media platforms. Her journey as a model and actress captivated audiences, showcasing her talent and charisma on screen. Her philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.''