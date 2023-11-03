Mobile phones stolen outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on SRK Day | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan surely greets his fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat on his birthday on November 2. Similar scenes were seen this year as well as fans in thousands arrived at Bandra's Land's End to get a glimpse of their favourite star. But over a dozen of those will also remember the day for all the wrong reasons. As per a report by Indian Express, nearly 17 people lost their mobile phones outside the actor's residence on Thursday, following which the Bandra police registered two complaints.

The report also states that despite tight security outside Mannat, over a dozen mobile phones were stolen from the iconic spot.

''A Mumbai resident from Santacruz, Arbaz Khan, came to Bandstand around 12.30 lost his mobile phone that he had kept in his pocket. When he was inquiring around, he discovered that others had also lost their mobile phones, too,'' Indian Express reported quoting a police officer.

It is also reported that people who lost their phones have come from different places including Pune, Kolhapur, and others to see SRK on his birthday.

Past cases

This is not the first time that fans have lost their mobile phones outside Mannat while waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Similar cases took place last year as well as in previous years. In 2019, two fans lost their phones, and two years prior to that nearly 13 fans lost their handset on November 2.

SRK celebrations

Also Read: 'Bas reel banao...': Kangana trolled brutally as she visits Dwarkadhish temple after Tejas' failure | Video

The Jawan actor on his birthday greeting fans outside Mannat twice on Thursday. He even came on the boundary wall fence in the evening to thank his fans for all the love they have shown. Not only this, the actor also showcased his love for them in multiple ways. Earlier in the day, he announced the release of his latest offering Jawan on Netflix with a special extended version.

Apart from this, the makers of his next film unveiled the first video unit of Dunki, which is set to release on silver screens next month.

Latest Entertainment News