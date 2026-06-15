Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani gets engaged to boyfriend Myles Mantzari, shares proposal pics

New Delhi:

Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is now officially engaged to her boyfriend Myles Mantzaris. While sharing her engagement pictures with her fiancé in one of their joint posts on social media, she revealed something else.

The easiest forever I’ve ever known: Dishani

On her Instagram account, she posted the proposal pictures along with a caption where she revealed the date of her wedding, '06.12.2026.. The easiest forever I’ve ever known.' The photographs show Myles taking one knee at a picturesque location that looks like a seaside. One can see Dishani blushing and even showing off her engagement ring in one of the photos. Amidst sunflowers and candles, the couple sealed their forever love, and even sealed their love with a kiss in another photo.

See the pics here:

Who is Myles Mantzaris?

As per his bio, Myles works as a steadicam operator and a colorist. Son of actor Mithun Chakraborty and brother of Dishani, actor Mimoh Chakraborty dropped several heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Celina Jaitly also liked the post. So far, actor Mithun Chakraborty has not responded to his daughter's engagement.

Who is Dishani Chakraborty?

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, whose wife is the actress Yogeeta Bali. Mithun has been married to Helena Luke earlier in his life. However, the marriage didn't last for long as the two divorced each other four months later in 1979. Later on in his life, he got married to Yogeeta in 1979. The couple is blessed with four children together named Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi, and Dishani as well.

In an interview with Etimes in the year 2021, Dishani shared her thoughts on getting the best advice from her dad Mithun Chakraborty. ''I can actually write a whole book full of amazing advice my dad gave me through the years. However, the best advice that he gives to my brothers and me is that we should always have great work ethics. I feel like most people in the industry miss out on at least one of these, and I have no doubt that my father has achieved all of this due to his stellar work ethic and generosity of heart.''

Talking about the professional front, Mithun will soon be releasing his film Batwara 1947. The movie is all set to release in theaters on August 13. He will also feature in Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth.

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