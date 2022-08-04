Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
  Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu sued by Upasana Singh for allegedly breaching contract for film | Details inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu sued by Upasana Singh for allegedly breaching contract for film | Details inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been accused of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi film Bai ji Kuttange which is produced by Upasana Singh.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk
Published on: August 04, 2022 21:59 IST
Harnaaz Sandhu and Upasana Singh
Harnaaz Sandhu and Upasana Singh

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has landed into trouble as she has been sued by producer and actress Upasana Singh for breaching a contract for a Punjabi film. Upasana accused her of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie. Upasana filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court, seeking damages for the alleged breach of contract by Sandhu, who played the lead in her film Bai ji Kuttange.

“I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie 'Bai ji Kuttange'. Not only this, I also made 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well,” she told reporters outside the court.

The producer claimed that Sandhu, crowned Miss Universe 2021, had to make herself available in person and virtually for the film’s promotion under the agreement with her Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP. But she has refused to give dates for the movie's promotion, Singh said.

There was no immediate comment by Sandhu on Singh's allegations. “I gave her a chance at that time when she was not Miss Universe,” Singh said.

“I spent a huge sum on this movie. It is not a small-budget movie.” She claimed she had to postpone the movie’s release from May 27 to August 19.

Dev Kharoud and Gurpreet Ghuggi have acted in 'Bai Ji Kuttange', which is directed by Smeep Kang. The trailer of the film was released on August 1. It is slated to release in theatres on August 19. Apart from producing the film, Upasana Singh has also acted in it.

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe last December at an event held in Israel. Only two other Indians, actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, have won the title earlier.

