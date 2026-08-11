Mirzapur The Movie: Who's alive, who died, who ruled in Prime Video series? A recap from season 1-3

New Delhi:

Prime Video series Mirzapur began in 2018 with Akhandanand Tripathi, better known as Kaleen Bhaiya, at the centre of the story. Played by Pankaj Tripathi, Kaleen was the mafia don who controlled Mirzapur's illegal arms and opium trade while running a carpet business as a front. His son Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, was being groomed to inherit the empire but was also known for his impulsive behaviour and hunger for power.

The story changed when Munna got involved in a wedding procession where he killed a groom. This brought him into conflict with lawyer Ramakant Pandit and his sons Guddu and Bablu. Ali Fazal played Guddu, while Vikrant Massey played Bablu.

Kaleen eventually brought the Pandit brothers into his business, but their growing influence made Munna increasingly insecure.

Guddu and Bablu became part of the Tripathi family business

Guddu and Bablu initially entered Kaleen Bhaiya's world because of Munna's actions, but they soon became important members of his operation. Guddu's ambitions grew as he became more involved in the criminal business, while Bablu was the more strategic of the two brothers. Their relationship with the Tripathi family deteriorated as Munna became increasingly threatened by their growing position.

The conflict became even more complicated when Guddu fell in love with Sweety Gupta, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, while Munna also had feelings for her.

Munna's revenge changed everything

The first season ended with one of the franchise's biggest turning points. Munna attacked the wedding of Guddu and Sweety, where Bablu and Golu Gupta were also present.

Munna killed Bablu and Sweety. Guddu was badly injured but survived, while Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, also survived the attack. Guddu and Golu were then left with a common reason to seek revenge against Munna and the Tripathi family.

Season 2 became Guddu and Golu's revenge story

Season 2 picked up with Guddu recovering from his injuries and determined to avenge Bablu and Sweety's deaths. Golu joined him in the fight against Munna and Kaleen. Meanwhile, Kaleen's relationship with Munna became increasingly complicated. Kaleen wanted his son to become stronger, while Munna was desperate to prove that he could take over his father's empire.

The season also introduced Sharad Shukla, played by Anjum Sharma, whose shifting loyalties eventually became crucial to the story.

Munna died, but Kaleen Bhaiya escaped

The Season 2 finale brought the central characters together in a violent confrontation. Guddu and Golu attacked the Tripathi family, killing Munna in the process. Kaleen was also seriously injured but managed to escape with Sharad's help. Guddu then appeared to take control of Mirzapur, while Kaleen's whereabouts remained unknown.

This effectively ended Munna's claim to the Tripathi empire and opened up a new battle for the gaddi.

Guddu Pandit became the new ruler of Mirzapur

With Munna dead and Kaleen missing, Guddu claimed the Mirzapur throne. Season 3 began with him trying to consolidate his position while facing challenges from other powerful figures in Purvanchal. Golu remained his closest ally, although their relationship became more complicated as both struggled with the responsibilities that came with power.

At the same time, Kaleen was secretly alive. Sharad had rescued him and kept him hidden, hoping that his relationship with Kaleen would eventually help him secure the Mirzapur throne.

Golu was presumed dead but survived

Golu's story took another major turn in Season 3. She was captured by Shatrughan Tyagi, played by Vijay Varma, and eventually disappeared. A body was presented as Golu's, leading Guddu and others to believe that she had been killed. Guddu's reaction to her supposed death pushed him further into violence.

However, Golu had survived. She eventually managed to escape and worked with former politician JP Yadav to help free Guddu from prison.

Kaleen Bhaiya returned and the gaddi changed hands again

The Season 3 finale brought Kaleen back into the centre of the power struggle. Sharad had protected him and expected to become the next ruler of Mirzapur. Kaleen initially appeared ready to honour that promise. However, at the crucial meeting of the region's powerful men, he shot Sharad and several other bahubalis.

Sharad's fate became one of the season's major cliffhangers, with the show not explicitly confirming his death. He was last seen badly wounded on the throne.

Where did Guddu and Golu end up?

Guddu was arrested towards the end of Season 3 and found himself in prison. Golu, who had survived, worked with JP Yadav to arrange his escape. The season ended with Guddu and Golu finally reuniting. Their relationship, which had developed against the backdrop of revenge and the fight for power, took a romantic turn as they kissed after finding each other alive.

Who is alive and who is dead before Mirzapur The Movie?

Going into the film, the major surviving characters include Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Golu Gupta, Beena Tripathi and Madhuri Yadav. Among the major characters, Munna Tripathi, Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta are dead. Several other characters have also been killed over the three seasons, including Satyanand Tripathi, known as Bauji, and Robin Agarwal.

Sharad Shukla's fate remains the biggest question mark from Season 3. Kaleen shot him at the final baithak, but the series did not give viewers a definitive confirmation of his death.

So, who holds the Mirzapur throne?

That's where the story gets complicated. Guddu claimed the throne after Munna's death and Kaleen's disappearance. By the end of Season 3, however, Kaleen had returned. Rather than simply reclaiming the gaddi for himself, Kaleen's final move involved declaring Sharad the heir before shooting him. The season ended with the question of who would ultimately control Mirzapur still unresolved.

That unresolved power struggle now forms the backdrop for Mirzapur The Movie, which takes the franchise from Prime Video to the big screen.

Also Read:

Mirzapur The Movie trailer out; Kaleen Bhaiya in full form; Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya go all guns blazing