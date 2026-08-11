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Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Highlights: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra's film asset is out

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Updated:

The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's much-awaited film is out now. Read on to know everything.

Mirzapur The Movie poster
Mirzapur The Movie poster Image Source : Excel Entertainment
New Delhi:

The wait is over as the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie has now been released. The film brings the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu returning as their much-loved characters. Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan are also part of the cast in pivotal roles.

The trailer offers the first extended look at the film and gives fans a glimpse of what the transition from the streaming series to cinema has in store. 

Follow this blog for the latest trailer highlights, cast updates, key moments and reactions to Mirzapur The Movie.

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Release

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  • 6:09 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    This blog is closed

    All updates to this blog have been added.

  • 5:33 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer LIVE: Story so far

    Before Mirzapur The Movie takes the story to cinemas, here's a recap of the three Prime Video seasons, from Kaleen Bhaiya's reign to Guddu Pandit's rise to power. 

    Mirzapur The Movie: Who's alive, who died, who ruled in Prime Video series? A recap from season 1-3

     

  • 5:09 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Premiere LIVE: Official Telugu trailer is out

    The makers have also unveiled the official Telugu trailer of Mirzapur The Movie. The dubbed version brings the film's story and familiar characters to Telugu-speaking audiences alongside the original Hindi release.

    Watch the trailer here:

  • 5:03 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Watch LIVE: Makers tease a new story with power-packed post

    The makers have described the new film as a story where the throne is not earned through inheritance or politics. Their post reads, 'Gaddi na toh viraasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf Baahubal se aur tikti hai darr pe. Mirzapur ki ek nayi kahaani, bade parde ke liye.' The post was shared alongside the release of the trailer.

  • 5:00 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Release Updates: The film trailer is out now

    The wait is over as the Mirzapur The Movie trailer has been released just now. Watch the new film asset here:

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Countdown LIVE: Trailer to premiere at 5 pm

    The makers of Mirzapur The Movie have confirmed that the much-awaited trailer will be released at 5 pm today. The announcement has set the countdown going, with fans now waiting to see the first extended glimpse of the franchise's big-screen outing. The film brings back several familiar faces from the Prime Video series, alongside new additions to the cast.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Today LIVE: Do Numbari was released a week ago

    Mirzapur The Movie's first song was released recently. It has been titled Do Numbari.

  • 4:20 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Release LIVE Updates: Bhaukaal loading…

    The stage is set for Mirzapur The Movie release. See the makers' post here:

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Updates: Have you watched the teaser?

    In June, the makers had revealed the teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie. It offered a crisp glimpse into the dreaded gangster world. 

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Live: Gurmmeet Singh returns to direct the film

    The theatrical adaptation stays with a familiar creative team. Gurmmeet Singh, who directed episodes of the original series, is at the helm of Mirzapur The Movie, while Puneet Krishna is credited as the creator and writer. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the series.

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Updates LIVE: From Prime Video to the big screen

    Before Mirzapur became a theatrical film, it built its following as a Prime Video crime thriller. The series premiered in 2018 and introduced audiences to the power struggle between Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and the Tripathi family. Three seasons later, the franchise is making the jump to cinemas with Mirzapur The Movie. All three seasons are currently available on Prime Video.

     

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer: At A Glance

    • Trailer release date: August 11, 2026
    • Trailer release time: 5 PM IST
    • Film: Mirzapur The Movie
    • Lead cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan
    • Returning cast: Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi
    • Franchise: Mirzapur
    • Original platform: Prime Video
    • Format: Theatrical film

     

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer LIVE Updates: Sonal Chauhan's character remains under wraps

    Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Mirzapur The Movie, but details about her character have not been officially revealed. Speculation has suggested that she could be introduced as a new love interest for Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi, but the makers are yet to confirm the track.

     

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer LIVE: Familiar faces return

    Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and other members of the original cast are returning for Mirzapur The Movie. Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan are among the new additions.

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Aug 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Release LIVE: Trailer drops at 5 PM

    The wait is almost over. The trailer of Mirzapur The Movie will be unveiled today, August 11, at 5 pm. The film brings the popular Prime Video franchise to cinemas, with several actors from the series returning to their iconic roles.

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Mirzapur The Movie Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal
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