Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Highlights: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra's film asset is out

New Delhi:

The wait is over as the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie has now been released. The film brings the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu returning as their much-loved characters. Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan are also part of the cast in pivotal roles.

The trailer offers the first extended look at the film and gives fans a glimpse of what the transition from the streaming series to cinema has in store.

Follow this blog for the latest trailer highlights, cast updates, key moments and reactions to Mirzapur The Movie.