Mirzapur The Movie teaser out: Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Munna Bhaiya unleash mayhem in action-packed promo

New Delhi:

The official teaser of the much-anticipated film, Mirzapur The Movie, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, was released on Thursday, June 25, 2026, across social media platforms. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is an extension of Prime Video's Mirzapur universe.

For the unversed, the crime thriller series Mirzapur first premiered in 2018, with its third season released in 2024, and it went on to become a fan favourite. So far, three seasons of the show have been released.

Mirzapur The Movie teaser is out

Sharing the official teaser, the makers wrote, "Witness the epic untold story, this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas on 4th September in Hindi & Telugu."

Watch Mirzapur The Movie teaser below:

When is Mirzapur The Movie releasing?

The crime action drama Mirzapur The Movie is set to be released in theatres on September 4, 2026. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas in key roles.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie: First look posters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya out