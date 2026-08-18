Mirzapur: The Movie song ‘Vaaroon Forever’ out; Shreya Ghoshal, Romy recreate beloved classic

New Delhi:

The much-loved track ‘Vaaroon’ from Mirzapur: The Movie is finally out. Titled ‘Vaaroon Forever’, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, who bring their own touch to the popular track while retaining its emotional essence. The song is primarily picturised on Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar and Shweta Tripathi.

Vaaroon Forever track out now

The new rendition keeps the soulful and Sufi-inspired feel of the original. Shreya and Romy's vocals give it a fresh dynamic, while the arrangement adds a renewed energy to the familiar melody.

Originally released in 2020, ‘Vaaroon’ quickly became a favourite among Mirzapur fans. Its soulful music and lyrics made it an important part of the franchise. With ‘Vaaroon Forever’, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have revisited the track with a fresh musical treatment.

Anand Bhaskar returns as the composer, while Ginny Diwan has penned the lyrics. The new version aims to retain the emotional connection audiences have with the original while introducing it to the world of Mirzapur: The Movie. The song also marks the first album release under Excel Music. It comes at a time when excitement around the franchise's big-screen debut is building following the release of the film's trailer. Watch the song here:

Mirzapur The Movie: Cast and release date out

The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi, Abhishek B, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, and others.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Gurmmeet Singh has directed the film, with Puneet Krishna serving as the writer. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced it under Excel Entertainment, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

The film continues the story that began with Mirzapur Season 1 in 2018. This time, the franchise is making the jump from streaming to the big screen with a new story created for theatrical audiences. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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