Mirzapur The Movie teaser tomorrow: First look of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya out

New Delhi:

The countdown to Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun. A day before the teaser drops, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster that has already sparked excitement among fans eager to return to the lawless world of Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi's first look as Kaleen Bhaiya has also been revealed.

What's in the new poster of Mirzapur: The Movie?

The latest poster places the legendary gaddi (throne) front and centre, flanked by guns on both sides. The imagery instantly evokes the ruthless power battles, shifting loyalties and blood-soaked rivalries that turned Mirzapur into one of India's most popular franchises.

While the makers have chosen not to reveal any plot details just yet, the poster makes one thing clear: the fight for power is far from over. With the teaser set to arrive tomorrow, fans will finally get their first taste of what the franchise's big-screen outing has in store. Take a look:

What do we know about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Mirzapur: The Movie will bring back several fan-favourite characters, including Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya and Divyenndu, who returns as the much-loved Munna Bhaiya.

The ensemble cast also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas in key roles.

Why did Mirzapur: The Movie take so long to release?

Emphasising the importance of strong writing in filmmaking, Pankaj Tripathi had told NDTV that the makers began working on the script soon after the project was announced in 2024. According to him, a film should only move into production once the team is fully convinced about the story they want to tell.

Drawing a comparison with the process of making tea, he said, "Chai jab proper khaul jaye tabhi toh chhaante hain." He added that once the story had been fully developed and polished, the makers felt confident enough to move ahead and finally reveal the release date.

"So, when they thought they have the right story in their hands... Chai jab proper khaul jaye tabhi toh chhaante hain. When the story was cooked, they started straining it. Now that the process if straining is complete, they have announced the date," the actor had said.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing?

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The much-awaited film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Also read: Mirzapur The Movie release date out: Know when Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's film hits theatres