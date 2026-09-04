Mirzapur The Movie LIVE Updates: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film releases today; check reviews, reactions

Mirzapur: The Movie is finally here. The much-awaited theatrical chapter of the popular crime drama franchise has been released in cinemas today, September 4. The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, alongside several familiar faces from the series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film expands the Mirzapur universe beyond Amazon Prime Video and takes its battle for power to the big screen.

The film arrives after three successful seasons of the streaming series and is expected to draw a strong response from its established fan base. The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and others. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Mirzapur The Movie, including reviews, audience reactions, cast updates, box-office developments and other details from the film's release day.