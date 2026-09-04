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Mirzapur The Movie LIVE Updates: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film releases today; check reviews, reactions

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Updated:

Mirzapur The Movie has been released in theatres, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in the popular crime franchise. Follow live updates on the film's reviews, audience reactions, box office, cast and everything surrounding its theatrical release.

Mirzapur The Movie cast poster
Mirzapur The Movie cast poster Image Source : TMDB

Mirzapur: The Movie is finally here. The much-awaited theatrical chapter of the popular crime drama franchise has been released in cinemas today, September 4. The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, alongside several familiar faces from the series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film expands the Mirzapur universe beyond Amazon Prime Video and takes its battle for power to the big screen.

The film arrives after three successful seasons of the streaming series and is expected to draw a strong response from its established fan base. The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and others. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Mirzapur The Movie, including reviews, audience reactions, cast updates, box-office developments and other details from the film's release day.

 

Live updates :Mirzapur: The Movie Live updates

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie exclusive: Harshita Gaur returns to Kathak

    Harshita Gaur revealed in an exclusive chat with India TV that Mirzapur The Movie motivated her to return to Kathak after a four-year break. She had stopped dancing after injuring both knees.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie LIVE update: Shriya Pilgaonkar asks fans to stay for post-credits

    Shriya Pilgaonkar, who reprises her role as Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur The Movie, has shared a special reminder with fans on X. The actor urged viewers not to leave immediately after the film ends, asking them to stay for the post-credits. Her post has added to the curiosity around what the film may have in store after the end credits.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie LIVE box office: Rs 25 crore opening in sight?

    With Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu returning to their popular roles, the film is expected to benefit from the franchise’s strong following. Early estimates suggest an opening in the Rs 15-25 crore range, although the final Day 1 figure will depend on occupancy and walk-in audiences.

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie advance booking: Strong opening expected

    Mirzapur The Movie has recorded healthy advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release, signalling strong interest among fans of the franchise. Sacnilk has reported solid pre-release sales, with trade expectations pointing towards a double-digit opening for the film.

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie female cast: Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi return

    Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta are among the returning female leads in Mirzapur The Movie. Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit also reprise their roles, bringing several familiar characters from the Prime Video series to the big screen. A new cast addition is Sonal Chauhan.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie box office: Strong opening expected

    Mirzapur: The Movie has opened across cinemas with considerable anticipation among fans of the franchise. Its opening-day occupancy will give a clearer picture of how strongly the popular streaming property translates to the theatrical format.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie casting: Jitendra Kumar steps into Bablu Pandit's role

    Jitendra Kumar takes on the role of Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, replacing Vikrant Massey, who played the character in the Prime Video series. The casting marks a change for the beloved character as the franchise moves from its streaming format to the big screen.

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie highlights: Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi

    Divyenndu reprises his popular role as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur The Movie. His return adds another familiar face to the film, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie cast: Ali Fazal reprises Guddu Pandit

    Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in the theatrical film. His character has remained central to the Mirzapur storyline, and his return is among the key reasons fans have been looking forward to the latest chapter.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie update: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya

    Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie. His return is among the biggest highlights of the film, which continues the story of the characters and power struggles that made the original series a popular streaming franchise.

     

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Mirzapur The Movie release: The wait is finally over

    Mirzapur The Movie has arrived in theatres today, September 4. The much-awaited film marks the franchise’s transition from streaming to the big screen, with several key actors returning to reprise their popular roles.

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Mirzapur The Movie Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal
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